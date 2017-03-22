Chris Brown Is Back To Hollywood Acting

Chris Brown is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of black-ish.

In fact, according to Entertainment Weekly, the 27-year-old will appear as a popular rapper named Rich Youngsta in the March 29 episode.

Per Entertainment Weekly:

The installment, titled “Richard Youngsta,” will center on Dre (Anthony Anderson) and his excitement about doing an advertising campaign with a popular rap star (Brown). He becomes conflicted when Bow and Ruby suggest his work plays on negative stereotypes. Also in the episode, Bow is determined to get the family to stop eating so much take-out food. She realizes they may all be too accustomed to eating whatever they want.