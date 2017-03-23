JustAsh
Keyshia Cole Joins Cast Of ‘Love & HipHop Hollywood’

Looks like Keyshia Cole has officially joined the cast of Love & HipHop. After many rumors of her being too costly for the franchise, its looks like Keyshia and Mona Scott were about to settle on something.

When talks first hit the scene of Keyshia being on the show, she didn’t want people to know and this is the reason why…

“After the public found out about Keyshia joining the show, she didn’t like the response. She got cold feet and was having second thoughts.” – TJB

Did I mention her ex husband will be on the show too?

