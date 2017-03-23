Keyshia Cole Joins Cast Of ‘Love & HipHop Hollywood’

Looks like Keyshia Cole has officially joined the cast of Love & HipHop. After many rumors of her being too costly for the franchise, its looks like Keyshia and Mona Scott were about to settle on something.

When talks first hit the scene of Keyshia being on the show, she didn’t want people to know and this is the reason why…

“After the public found out about Keyshia joining the show, she didn’t like the response. She got cold feet and was having second thoughts.” – TJB

A post shared by Jen With The Juice (@jenwiththejuice) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Did I mention her ex husband will be on the show too?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: