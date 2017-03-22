HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On Larry King Now

So Beautiful
Yara Shahidi Means Business On Larry King Now

Posted 21 hours ago
Yara Shahidi visited Larry King for an interview. While the Black-ish star is only 17-years-old, she was giving us grown woman business vibes in this matte metallic Camilla And Marc silver pantsuit. She paired the double breasted suit with a floral Etro blouse and Charlotte Olympia printed shoes. This is such a modern and funky business look!

She wore her curls in a big bun with her bangs showing. Her makeup was soft and feminine, something that she consistently does well and is perfect for a young Hollywood star.

The teen has a lot to smile about. She’s about to graduate from high school and her Black-ish co-stars and team celebrated on set. How cute!

Beauties, we want to know: do you think this pantsuit is perfection or outfit rejection? Vote whether it’s hot or not in our poll below!


Photos