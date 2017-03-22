Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

CONGRATS: ‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Is Pregnant

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Naturi Naughton and her boyfriend Ben are expecting. The Powerstar announced her pregnancy on Instagram and shared photos from her maternity shoot with People Magazine.

“I feel like being pregnant and entering this new stage has made me stronger and more excited about life in general,” the actress told the magazine. “Everything seems so much more purposeful.”


Naturi also revealed her Power co-stars are excited about the pregnancy and “keeping it on the low.”

“Omari [Hardwick], who plays my husband, we have kids on the show and he’s like, ‘Now you get to be experiencing motherhood in real life!’ Everyone’s been really supportive,” she said.

As for her pregnancy cravings, Naturi admits she desires spicy foods. “I love kale, I love strawberries and pineapples, but I’m not proud of this … I’ve been eating Cup Noodles. I really want salty, spicy things, and Cup Noodles has been really awesome. I haven’t had one since college!”

Congrats!

RELATED STORIES:

#CouplesWeLove: Naturi Naughton Looks Totally In Love With Her Boo

GET THE LOOK: Naturi Naughton Brings The ‘Power’ Of Style To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram, People Magazine, and HelloBeautiful

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

26 photos Launch gallery

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

Continue reading St. Patrick’s Day with WZAK’s Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

St. Patrick's Day with WZAK's Sam Sylk #AllGreenEverything [Photos]

baby , expecting , Naturi Naughton , Power , Pregnant

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 19 hours ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 19 hours ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 21 hours ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 23 hours ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 23 hours ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 23 hours ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 1 day ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 2 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 2 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 2 days ago
Watch: Lil Wayne Had More Words For Birdman…
 2 days ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 2 days ago
Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of…
 2 days ago
Photos