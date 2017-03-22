Fasho Celebrity News
U.K. Attack At Least 4 Dead Near Parliament!!!

UPDATE (4:10 p.m. ET) The attacker has been identified as radical Muslim cleric Abu Izzadeen, according to the New York Post. Izzadeen is a native Briton born Trevor Brooks.

UPDATE: (2:20 p.m. ET): The death toll is up to four, including the attacker, and at least 20 people are injured. Police are calling it a terror attack.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m. ET): One woman is reportedly dead in the attack, and the BBC says the assailant who stabbed the police officer is also dead.

UPDATE (11:35 a.m. ET): New reports say that police shot an assailant who’d stabbed an officer just after a car mowed down at least four people on Westminster Bridge. 
   

There are reports of gunfire outside of Britain’s Parliament in London.

Two people have reportedly been shot outside the building, and another 12 injured on nearby Westminster Bridge. Parliament was in session at the time.

Police are on the scene, but there’s no word on how many gunmen there are or what their motive is. (USA Today)

 

Photos