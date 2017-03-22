SharifDKingLive Lecrae Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – “Blessings” (Video)

Lecrae finally drops his visual for his popular Ty Dolla Sign assisted track “Blessings.” The “Blessings” visual takes you back to when the family house was the hang out, Kids Playing, Aunts cooking, Uncles and next door neighbors was in the back yard playing dominoes, The cousins jumping rope and playing basketball together. Let’s not forget about the sunday dinner that would happen with the entire family at the table giving thanks for a graceful week accomplished. Their was a time when everyone appreciated each other. Lecrae and Ty Dolla Sign did a phenomenal job or orchestrating what it means to be appreciative of who you have and what you have. Most importantly count up your blessings. watch the visual below.

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing