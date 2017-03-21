‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With Additional 10 Episodes For Current Season

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With Additional 10 Episodes For Current Season

You can officially add 'Being Mary Jane' to your summer TV schedule.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

If you were preparing yourself for the upcoming season finale of the BET hit series Being Mary Jane, you’re in luck because the show will be back on your TV screen sooner than you think.

BET's New Series 'Being Mary Jane' Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


With its current fourth season winding down, fans of the Gabrielle Union series Being Mary Jane were getting ready to say goodbye to the series until (hopefully) next season, but BET just made an announcement that is sure to make fans happy, as it was just revealed that 10 additional episodes of the drama series are coming this summer to complete the fourth season.

Shadow and Act has the exclusive details about the announcement that is surprising to many given the multi-million dollar lawsuit Union filed against BET last fall, which has since been settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

BET has confirmed that Being Mary Jane will return on July 18 for a 10-episode second half of what is the current fourth season, instead of what perhaps was supposed to be the fifth season before the dispute between Union and BET happened. The summary of what the 10 extra episodes means about the future of Being Mary Jane is up in the air.

Although legally things were worked out between Union and the network, there has been no official word on when or if a fifth season is in the works. Based on the ratings and critical response, another season of Being Mary Jane would make sense and certainly please fans. We will keep you posted on all the details about the show right here at HB!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932687/dave-chappelle-key-peele-hurt-my-feelings/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932688/taraji-empire-cookie-character/

Being Mary Jane , BET Network , celebrity news , Entertainment News , gabrielle union , TV news

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading ‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With Additional 10 Episodes For Current Season

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 6 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 7 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 9 hours ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 13 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 3 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 3 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 3 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 4 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 4 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 4 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 4 days ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 4 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 4 days ago
Photos