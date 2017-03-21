Music
Nicki Minaj Passes Aretha Franklin’s Record for Most Hot 100 Hits [Video]

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 21 hours ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Nicki Minaj Beats Aretha Franklin for Most Hot 100 Hits By Female Artist

Nicki Minaj made history yesterday (March 20) when she officially became the title holder of the most female appearances on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing a 40-year record held by soul singer Aretha Franklin.

Nicki’s three new songs, “No Frauds,” featuring Lil’ Wayne and Drake, “Changed It” featuring Lil’ Wayne and “Regret in Your Tears,” made their respective debuts on the chart this week after releasing earlier this month, effectively racking up Nicki Minaj’s Hot 100 total to 76 entries. Before the March 20 chart, the Queen of Soul held the title with 73 entries. “No Frauds” debuted at No. 14, “Regret in Your Tears” debuted at No. 61 and finally “Changed It” came in at No. 71.

Nicki took to her IG page to share her “thoughts” of her success…

