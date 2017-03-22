SharifDKingLive Rick Ross Ft. Young Thug, Wale – Trap, Trap, Trap (Video)

Rick Ross broke the internet when he released his highly anticipated album “Rather You Than Me.” Most times people refer to the trap as a place on the streets to build bank through drug money, however Ross gave the Trap a new meaning showing that its more to it than the grind you see. Ross came together with his MMG labelmate Wale and Young Thug to help redefine Trap and shed light on his experience as a boss. Ross highlights his hustle, showcases his exotic cars and expense taste amongst his street lifestyle with the assitance of Wale and Thugger. Take a look at some Boss moves from Ross in the “Trap Trap Trap” below.
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
1. Khia Is Papoose’s #1 Fan1 of 11
2. Daniel Kaluuya Is Here To Tell You He’s Black Everywhere He Goes2 of 11
3. Janet Jackson’s Long Lost Child is Revealed!…We Think…3 of 11
4. Rick Ross Tells Us How He Really Feels4 of 11
5. Soulja Boy Family Drama5 of 11
6. Snoop Dogg Takes On Donald Trump6 of 11
7. Tamar Braxton Will Always Put Family First7 of 11
8. I Believe I Can Fly8 of 11
9. When It’s Cold Outside…9 of 11
10. Michael B. Jordan Could Be ‘The One’10 of 11
11. Kordell Stewart Wants His Name Kept Out Of Andrew ‘Delivert’ Caldwell’s Mouth.11 of 11
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing