SharifDKingLive Rick Ross Ft. Young Thug, Wale – Trap, Trap, Trap (Video)

Rick Ross broke the internet when he released his highly anticipated album “Rather You Than Me.” Most times people refer to the trap as a place on the streets to build bank through drug money, however Ross gave the Trap a new meaning showing that its more to it than the grind you see. Ross came together with his MMG labelmate Wale and Young Thug to help redefine Trap and shed light on his experience as a boss. Ross highlights his hustle, showcases his exotic cars and expense taste amongst his street lifestyle with the assitance of Wale and Thugger. Take a look at some Boss moves from Ross in the “Trap Trap Trap” below.

