Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive Rick Ross Ft. Young Thug, Wale – Trap, Trap, Trap (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rick Ross broke the internet when he released his highly anticipated album “Rather You Than Me.” Most times people refer to the trap as a place on the streets  to build bank through drug money, however Ross gave the Trap a new meaning showing that its more to it than the grind you see. Ross came together with his MMG labelmate Wale and Young Thug to help redefine Trap and shed light on his experience as a boss. Ross highlights his hustle, showcases his exotic cars and expense taste amongst his street lifestyle with the assitance of Wale and Thugger. Take a look at some Boss moves from Ross in the “Trap Trap Trap” below.

 

 

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

11 photos Launch gallery

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Rick Ross Ft. Young Thug, Wale – Trap, Trap, Trap (Video)

The Week In Urban Pop Culture

 

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , HIP-HOP , Kings Only , MMG , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rap , Rather You Than Me , Rick Ross , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , The Big Wiz Station , The Crown Life , The Crown Life Vlog , thugger thugger , Trap Trap Trap , VIDEO , Wale , wiz nation cincy , Young Thug

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 6 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 7 hours ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 9 hours ago
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet
 13 hours ago
‘Chips’ Cast Discuss The Rules Of Eating Booty
 2 days ago
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 3 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 3 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 3 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 4 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 4 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 4 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 4 days ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 4 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 4 days ago
Photos