#SharifDKingLive Tory Lanez – “Anyway” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Torey Lanez is definitely the “Dopeman Go” to guy, however he continuously expresses himself to the ladies “Anyway” he can. This time around Tory takes it to “Europe” for a underground party that gives the ladies a chance to experience the “Anyway” Lanez that they may not be familiar with just yet. Watch the MidJordan directed visual “Anyway”. The extravagant straight to the point lifestyle of Tory Lanez has arrived, Below.

 

 

<a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/nicki-minaj"><strong>Nicki Minaj</strong></a>‘s all-pink latex photo shoot comes after <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/remy-ma"><strong>Remy Ma</strong></a> started rumors that the Young Money rapper’s “ass dropped.” However, with these photos, everyone’s favorite Black Barbie proves her booty is still top-notch. Not to mention, some of her sexiest yet. See for yourself!

 

