SharifDKingLive Tory Lanez – “Anyway” (Video)

Torey Lanez is definitely the “Dopeman Go” to guy, however he continuously expresses himself to the ladies “Anyway” he can. This time around Tory takes it to “Europe” for a underground party that gives the ladies a chance to experience the “Anyway” Lanez that they may not be familiar with just yet. Watch the MidJordan directed visual “Anyway”. The extravagant straight to the point lifestyle of Tory Lanez has arrived, Below.
Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop
9 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj Proves Her Booty Did Not Drop
1. Nicki dropped down low to show off her top-notch booty.Source:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Nicki and Drake lean in for a photo.Source:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Here she shows off her super sexy ‘fit and beautiful smile.Source:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Her weave nearly swept the floor.Source:Instagram 4 of 9
5. Nicki flicks it up with Odell Beckham, Jr.Source:Instagram 5 of 9
6. The Barbie gives us life in pink latex.Source:Instagram 6 of 9
7. She also posed with NFL player Von Miller.Source:Instagram 7 of 9
8. The rapper takes another quick flick with Odell Beckham, Jr.Source:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Nicki poses with a #VMan cover story at her hotel.Source:Instagram 9 of 9
