SharifDKingLive Tory Lanez – “Anyway” (Video)

Torey Lanez is definitely the “Dopeman Go” to guy, however he continuously expresses himself to the ladies “Anyway” he can. This time around Tory takes it to “Europe” for a underground party that gives the ladies a chance to experience the “Anyway” Lanez that they may not be familiar with just yet. Watch the MidJordan directed visual “Anyway”. The extravagant straight to the point lifestyle of Tory Lanez has arrived, Below.

