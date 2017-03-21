Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Trey Songz – “Animal” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

As you know, Trey songz has been putting on for the ladies on another note. From prepping us for Tremaine The Album to using his inner Playboy to bring out the animal in them. Watch Trey Songz brings the some of the most exotic woman together to highlight their sexy alongside Trey The Playboy throughout his Animal visual. You can always count on Trey to get the ladies excited, especially since the album is dropping this Friday March 24th. What a Woman’s holiday that will be. Peep the “Animal” below.

 

 

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Trey Songz – "Animal" (Video)

Photos