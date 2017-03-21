SharifDKingLive Trey Songz – “Animal” (Video)

As you know, Trey songz has been putting on for the ladies on another note. From prepping us for Tremaine The Album to using his inner Playboy to bring out the animal in them. Watch Trey Songz brings the some of the most exotic woman together to highlight their sexy alongside Trey The Playboy throughout his Animal visual. You can always count on Trey to get the ladies excited, especially since the album is dropping this Friday March 24th. What a Woman’s holiday that will be. Peep the “Animal” below.
Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets
13 photos Launch gallery
Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets
1. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets1 of 13
2. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets2 of 13
3. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets3 of 13
4. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets4 of 13
5. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets5 of 13
6. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets6 of 13
7. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets7 of 13
8. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets8 of 13
9. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets9 of 13
10. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets10 of 13
11. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets11 of 13
12. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets12 of 13
13. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets13 of 13
#FollowTheCrown
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours