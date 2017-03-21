As you know, Trey songz has been putting on for the ladies on another note. From prepping us for Tremaine The Album to using his inner Playboy to bring out the animal in them. Watch Trey Songz brings the some of the most exotic woman together to highlight their sexy alongside Trey The Playboy throughout his Animal visual. You can always count on Trey to get the ladies excited, especially since the album is dropping this Friday March 24th. What a Woman’s holiday that will be. Peep the “Animal” below.

Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 13 photos Launch gallery Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 1. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 1 of 13 2. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 2 of 13 3. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 3 of 13 4. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 4 of 13 5. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 5 of 13 6. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 6 of 13 7. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 7 of 13 8. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 8 of 13 9. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 9 of 13 10. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 10 of 13 11. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 11 of 13 12. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 12 of 13 13. Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Trey Songz – “Animal” (Video) Amber Rose “Showing Off” Her ASSets

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing