Big Sean Launches Mogul Program For Youth

Posted 2 hours ago
Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Looks like Big Sean is tapping into that mogul mindset and continues to make sure to give back to the community. Through his Big Sean Anderson Foundation, he launches a program that enhances education and career development within the music industry titled ‘Mogul Prep’.

Big Sean will be partnering with his mom, Myra Anderson, to make sure all inner city youth are made aware of not only what he does as an artist, but all the roles others play.

“Basically, what we did was introduce some jobs to these kids in different ways in the music industry and you can be involved,” Sean explained about how the program works. “It’s me on the stage, but there’s about 30 other people who are working for me to be on that stage. You have the lighting guy, the production manager, the tour manager, the sound guys, the monitor guys — the kids need to know that.” – HNHH

He will begin promoting ‘Mogul Prep’ next month.

