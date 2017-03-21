Why Morning Show Listeners Teased Brooke Thomas On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

While Brooke Thomas was filling in for Da Brat, Headkrack debuted a new game on the morning show. But a combination of Headkrack’s mind-games and the pressure of the clock made Brooke blank during a seemingly easy question.

Brooke talks about all the messages she received from listeners after that show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

