Why Morning Show Listeners Teased Brooke Thomas On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
While Brooke Thomas was filling in for Da Brat, Headkrack debuted a new game on the morning show. But a combination of Headkrack’s mind-games and the pressure of the clock made Brooke blank during a seemingly easy question.

Brooke talks about all the messages she received from listeners after that show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

