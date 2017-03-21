JustAsh
Nicki Has Something To Twerk About!

Nicki Minaj has reached another level of success and celebrates the fact that she now holds the record for most Hot 100 Hits by a female artist on Billboard.

Aretha Franklin held the title with 73 hits, Minaj currently has 76.

Photos