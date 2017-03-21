Nicki Has Something To Twerk About!

And smile too!

Nicki Minaj has reached another level of success and celebrates the fact that she now holds the record for most Hot 100 Hits by a female artist on Billboard.

Aretha Franklin held the title with 73 hits, Minaj currently has 76.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

