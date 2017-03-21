Gun Law Changes In Ohio… Allows You To Carry A Gun Into A Day Care… Your Thoughts???

New Gun laws have taken place in Ohio today.

Anyone with a concealed carry license will be able to carry a gun in more places, including day cares. Wow I am shocked that the government would allow this.

Signs that read “guns prohibited” could soon start disappearing from Ohio day cares. That’s shocking to parent Chelsey Worth.

“I can’t see any reason why someone would be OK with carrying a gun in a day care. I can’t. I just can’t think of any reason,” said Worth, a Hyde Park mother of a 2-year-old.

