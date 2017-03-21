Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Gun Law Changes In Ohio… Allows You To Carry A Gun Into A Day Care… Your Thoughts???

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

New Gun laws have taken place in Ohio today.

Anyone with a concealed carry license will be able to carry a gun in more places, including day cares. Wow I am shocked that the government would allow this.

Signs that read “guns prohibited” could soon start disappearing from Ohio day cares. That’s shocking to parent Chelsey Worth.

“I can’t see any reason why someone would be OK with carrying a gun in a day care. I can’t. I just can’t think of any reason,” said Worth, a Hyde Park mother of a 2-year-old.

 

To See More Click Here

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • Why would they allow this?
  • How do you feel about this?
  • Why would anyone want to carry a gun into a day care?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

13 photos Launch gallery

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

Continue reading Gun Law Changes In Ohio… Allows You To Carry A Gun Into A Day Care… Your Thoughts???

Sex, Guns & Violence: The Biggest Scandals In NBA History

 

 

a , Allows , Carry , changes , Day Care , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , gun , Gun Law , In , into , Ohio , Thoughts , to , You , your

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 3 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 3 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 3 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 3 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 3 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 3 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 3 days ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 4 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 4 days ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 4 days ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 4 days ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 5 days ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 5 days ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 5 days ago
Photos