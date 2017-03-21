Tom Brady Thief Named!!!

The man accused of swiping Tom Brady‘s Super Bowl jersey has been identified as Mauricio Ortega, a former newspaper executive in Mexico City.

Ortega, who held media credentials for Superbowl 51, is alleged to have walked into the Patriots locker room after the game and then slipped out with the jersey. Authorities also believe it’s not his first Super Bowl theft. They’ve also recovered Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl 49 and it’s been reported that Ortega also had possession of a helmet which belonged to Denver Broncos linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller.

Ortega unexpectedly resigned last week as the director of the newspaper La Prensa, and has not yet been arrested for the jersey thefts. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts: