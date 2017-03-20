Ashanti Talks New Album While Looking Flawless For Harper’s Bazaar

Ashanti has a new album dropping and she posed for some fabulous shots for Harper’s Bazaar shot by Randy Tran and Julia Kuzmenko McKim.

#Ashanti • New Music Coming Soon! A post shared by Ashanti Daily (@ashantidaily) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

The first shot, she is giving us a trendy, all-white look. The beauty wore a white, mesh body suit, paired with an oversized white jacket and white shoes. She looks gorgeous!

#Ashanti • New Music Coming Soon! A post shared by Ashanti Daily (@ashantidaily) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

It has been 15 years since the artist released her debut single, self-titled, Ashanti. The beauty let’s us know, that we should expect a new sound.

“This new song is completely different. Let’s just say, with me and Ja knowing each other for over 15 years, when I played him the record, he was like, ‘Who’s that? Yo that’s you?’ He made me start the record over!”

We love the whimsical, floral, cut out dress she is wearing in the below photograph, shot by Randy Tran.

While the singer is looking over her shoulder in the shot, her career is continuing to move forward.

We can’t wait to hear her new single.

DON’T MISS:

FAB OR FUG: Ashanti Arrives In High End Style To Barbershop: The Next Cut Premiere

Ashanti Serves Fashion Flare (And Lace) On ‘The Real’

Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All