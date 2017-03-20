Cardi B Shows Out In All Her Rapunzel Glory

TV Reality star Cardi B showed off her new hair when she shared a clip on her Instagram page over the weekend.

Y'all know I love to drink beer!! #thisbudsforyou @budweiser A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Cardi’s new hair stole the show as she displayed a 28 inch weave that came in a daring shade of red.

Cardi recently did a photo shoot with The Source Magazine where she’s giving us 90’s fashion realness! The Love And Hip Hop star is also celebrating the success of her recent album, Gangsta B*tch Music Vol. 2.

Check out Cardi showing off in the video clip. Cardi is wearing a sexy black Philipp Plein dress with straps to decorate her shoulders and chest. She had some cute black heels to go with the mini number.

Dress : @philipppleininternational Shoes: @jimmychoo ATTITUDE :Bronx A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Mar 19, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

What’s your take on Cardi’s red tresses? Hit us up in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B. Gives Us Grown Woman Style In Head To Toe Gucci

Cardi B, Big Sean & More “Secure The Bag”