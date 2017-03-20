Are You Ready For A ‘Sister Sister’ Reboot?

Hands down, “Sister Sister” is one of the most ICONIC shows of my childhood. What happened to shows like this? Well, we may not have to look any further. Rumors of a reboot may be happening very soon according to Tia Mowry.

When she paid a visit to Wendy Williams, she broke the news!

“I would love to do a “Sister, Sister” reboot,” she told Wendy. “I will say, it’s closer than ever to making that happen. We’re trying to make it no longer a rumor. And everybody’s on board so far, so we’ll see.”

