Tupac’s “Dear Mama” Lyrics Are On Sale

Looks like a lot of Tupac’s prized possessions are becoming available for you to purchase. Would you like the original pieces of paper of his hit song “Dear Mama” was written on? You can purchase it at this moment for $75K.

“According to TMZ, MomentsInTime.com bought the lyrics from a collector in Poland.

The lyrics, like we said, are handwritten on three sheets of loose leaf paper; but what we didn’t tell you was that it includes more than the words to a piece of hip-hop’s history…

Do y’all remember when his love notes’ going price was $25k? That’s nothing compared to this $75k, right? Would y’all consider the purchase if you had $75k burning a hole in your pocket?” – TSR

