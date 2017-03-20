WTFasho Rick Ross Speaks Out On The Birdman Diss!!!

Birdman says he’s staying above the fray, but Rick Ross isn’t done talking about his diss on the new track “Idols Become Rivals.”

Rozay says the issue came into focus for him after he worked with Lil Wayne on the tracks “John” and “9 Piece.” He tells BET, “Then you begin to see things that you don’t really respect or expect to see. And once you see it almost become the source to that downfall, it’s really unfortunate. And when you see other solid dudes suffering at the same time, that’s what make it even worse, that’s what made me wanna put it on wax.”

“Idols Become Rivals” is off of Rick’s Rather You Than Me, which came out on Friday.

