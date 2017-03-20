Fasho Celebrity News
Donald Trump Wire Tap Case Closed!!!

Case closed. F.B.I. Director James Comey just told a House intelligence committee that there is zero evidence that the Obama administration wiretapped Donald Trump‘s campaign.

Comey said, “The FBI and the Justice Department have no information to support’’ the tweets Trump posted a few weeks ago accusing his predecessor of eavesdropping on Trump Tower. Admiral Michael Rogers, who heads up the NSA, echoed that assertion, saying, “I’ve seen nothing on the N.S.A. side that we engaged in such activity nor that anyone engaged in such activity.” He also lambasted the claim that British agents set up surveillance on behalf of Obama.

However, Comey did acknowledge that the F.B.I. is investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, and to what degree Russia tried to influence the 2016 election. (New York Times, USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • Trump needs to drop this one and move on.
  • Don’t jump the gun on Comey confirming an investigation. Last time he did that, it was a couple weeks before the election and Hillary Clinton may have lost because of it.
  • This Russia thing is going to haunt Trump until he comes clean. Hollering “fake news” and blaming leaks and Democrats isn’t swaying anyone.
