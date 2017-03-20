So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

#MODELMONDAYS: Melodie Monrose Sings A Tune Of Diversity

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

YSL Beauty Launches The New Fragrance 'Mon Paris' In Paris

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty


When Melodie Monrose first came to the scene in 2010, it was nothing more than a summer job for her and she spoke little to no English. She did not realize how far she would go into the world of modeling, helping to create diversity on the world’s most coveted runways. Growing up as a shy school girl in Martinique, Melodie brings a humble presence to the runway, with a sleek physique and eye-catching poses.

Wish i could spend every Sunday like this

A post shared by Mélodie Monrose (@melodiemonrose) on

Agency: Next Management – New York

Claim to fame: Melodie was discovered at age 18 by a scouting agent in her homeland Martinique. After not getting picked from a previous contest, the agent convinced Melodie and her parents that she should pursue modeling. In 2011, she debuted at her first fashion show in New York.

Instagram: @melodiemonrose

Bye bye #NYFW new @elleusa styled by @yashuasimmons and shot by @jeromeo1 💁🏾

A post shared by Mélodie Monrose (@melodiemonrose) on

Even though Melodie impressed agents and photographers with her work, coming onto the scene wasn’t an easy one as she faced many barriers because of her background and skin color, particularly for opportunities in Europe. “Back then, a lot of agencies in Europe [said] they ‘weren’t interested in ethnic models at the time.’ My mother agency still has the [rejection] e-mail to this day,” she explained to WWD in 2015.  Despite the discrimination, Melodie has managed to build a stellar career. She was named one of the top 10 new models by Style.com right after her first runway show and has appeared in Harper’s Bazaar, Dazed and Confused, V Magazine and Vogue Italia…just to name a few!

Thank you for the dope ass streetstyle phtographer bait @cottoncitizen 😂! Thank you @jaiperdumaveste 👊🏿

A post shared by Mélodie Monrose (@melodiemonrose) on

Even though the presence of black models has grown in the fashion industry, Melodie refuses to settle and expects to see even more diversity down the line. “When I started, I was one of the few girls [of color] on the runway. I wasn’t that aware, but people would make me aware. People would be like, ‘Oh, you’re the only black girl in the show.’ Sometimes, people would make you feel like you should feel happy about that, but you shouldn’t!” she says. Not only should there be more diversity on the runway, but in everyday living as well. “There’s definitely a lot to do, not only in modeling, but also as a customer…I buy all these cosmetics. I want to see more colors that fit my skin. I want to see a more diverse range of colors that fit my complexion.”

Keep up with Melodie and all beauty on her Instagram page.

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAYS: Liya Kebede Takes A Stand For African Mothers

#MODELMONDAYS: Philomena Kwao’s Beauty Is More Than Skin Deep

#MODELMONDAYS: Adwoa Aboah Speaks Up For Young Women Struggling With Self-Love

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

25 photos Launch gallery

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

Continue reading The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

The 25 Best Looks From London Fashion Week Worn By Black Models

London Fashion Week was a gorgeous display of fashion. Models stomped down the runway in glorious ensembles that will keep us fashionably warm (or at least stylish) in Fall/Winter 2017. Click through our gallery to see beautiful Black models giving us LEWKS for various fashion designers.


 

#BlackModelsMatter , #ModelMondays , #NextModels , beauty industry diversity , black models , Fashion Runway , Melodie Monrose

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Finally Dropped ‘More Life’ And Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 2 days ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 2 days ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 2 days ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 2 days ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 2 days ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 3 days ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 3 days ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 3 days ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 3 days ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 4 days ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 4 days ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 4 days ago
Photos