Ceaser On Whether He’s Ever Made Mistakes On People’s Tattoos [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Black Ink Crew‘s Ceaser came through to the morning show studio! He dished about the celebrities out there that he thinks should pay him a visit to get their tattoo game upgraded. He also gives advice for dark-skinned people thinking about getting tattoos.

Ceaser also explains what having a tattoo means to him, and recalls his early years as a tattoo artist, and the mistakes he made on some of his customers. He talks about adjusting to the differences between Atlanta life and New York life. Plus, he takes a look at Gary With Da Tea and comes up with a tattoo idea for him on the fly! Check out this exclusive video for more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

