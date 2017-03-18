Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again

Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again

And you can help.

Written By: Bella Ramalho

Posted 11 hours ago
While other NFL stars spend their off season enjoying their time off from the gridiron, Colin Kaepernick has decided to commit his to much more important things than vacation.

The quarterback is out there every day trying to save the world. His focus right now is famine relief for Somalia. Kaepernick took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video trying to convince Turkish Airlines to provide a plane to fly food, water, and other aid to the people on Somalia. “People are dying in Somalia right now that need our help,” Kaepernick said. “We can’t let this happen, we have to help these people.”

On Friday, Kaepernick took to Instagram once again to happily announce that the airlines had supplied the plane for the massive charity effort. “Amazing news! Turkish Airlines granted us an airplane to fly to Somalia,” he said. “A 60-ton cargo plane, so we can fly there with food, with water for these people. Now we’ve started a GoFundMe page to allow anyone to help us.” Adding, “This is a victory for the people, this is a victory for the people of Somalia.”

The page has already reached its $1 million goal, but the more money they receive, the more aid Kaepernick, and the group, will be able to give to the Somalian people.

They plan to give rice, vegetable cooking oil, nutritional biscuits, flour, sugar, and porridge as food items. They plan to fly 60 tons of supplies on Monday, March 27.

While Kaepernick’s football future is unclear, as he has yet to sign a contract with a team in free agency, it is clear that he is far more concerned with the well-being of others over his own.

SOURCE: Instagram

 







Photos