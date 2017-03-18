Brooke Thomas Gets Stumped By Headkrack’s Signature Mind Games [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brooke Thomas was filling in for Da Brat, and she tried her hand at the brand new game, “5 On It,” which gives people 10 seconds to give 5 answers to a question. It seems simple at first glance, but with Headkrack being the one assigning questions, he can throw anyone off with one of his one-liners just before the timer starts!

And that’s exactly what happened when Brooke tried her hand at the game. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

