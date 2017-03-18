Brooke Thomas Gets Stumped By Headkrack’s Signature Mind Games [EXCLUSIVE]

Brooke Thomas was filling in for Da Brat, and she tried her hand at the brand new game, “5 On It,” which gives people 10 seconds to give 5 answers to a question. It seems simple at first glance, but with Headkrack being the one assigning questions, he can throw anyone off with one of his one-liners just before the timer starts!
And that’s exactly what happened when Brooke tried her hand at the game. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Our Favorite Hip-Hop Dude: Headkrack! [PHOTOS]
66 photos Launch gallery
1. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
1 of 66
2. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
2 of 66
3. Headkrack & Juelz Santana
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
3 of 66
4. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
4 of 66
5. Jidenna And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
5 of 66
6. Amina Buddafly On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow
6 of 66
7. Blue Kimble On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow
7 of 66
8. Headkrack
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
8 of 66
9. Jordan Peele And The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
9 of 66
10. Jordan Peele & Headkrack on Facebook Live
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
10 of 66
11. Headkrack & Fat Joe After A Compelling Interview
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
11 of 66
12. Headkrack Hosts AUC Step Show For Ice Cube's Takeover For The Movie 'Fist Fight'
Source:Instagram
12 of 66
13. Ice Cube Stops By The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
13 of 66
14. Headkrack & Ice Cube
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
14 of 66
15.
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
15 of 66
16. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
16 of 66
17. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
17 of 66
18. Headkrack Trolling Social Media For More Hip Hop News
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
18 of 66
19. Keyshia Cole On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
19 of 66
20. Headkrack & Tyrese
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
20 of 66
21. Headkrack & Tyrese
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
21 of 66
22. From The TV Show Star 'Tyrese'
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
22 of 66
23. Headkrack & Aldis Hodge
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
23 of 66
24. From The Show Marriage Bootcamp Pre Madonna & Buck
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
24 of 66
25. From The TV Series Underground Aldis Hodge
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
25 of 66
26. Headkrack & Ceaser of VH1's Black Ink Crew
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
26 of 66
27. Headkrack, Gary & Ceaser of VH1's Black Ink Crew
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
27 of 66
28. Migos On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
28 of 66
29. Headkrack Is Trying Out Some New Lenses
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
29 of 66
30. Reebok Classic Hosts Exclusive Celebrity Gifting Lounge
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
30 of 66
31. Headkrack At Nick Grant 'Return Of Cool' Album Release Party
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
31 of 66
32. Headkrack At Nick Grant 'Return Of Cool' Album Release Party
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
32 of 66
33. Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia [Headkrack]
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
33 of 66
34. Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia [Headkrack]
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
34 of 66
35. Headkrack & Lil Yachty
Source:Instagram
35 of 66
36. Dr. Ian Smith
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
36 of 66
37. Author Of The Book Don't Be A Wife
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
37 of 66
38. [L to R] Rickey Smiley, Maria More, Headkrack
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
38 of 66
39. Headkrack Gary With Da Tea, Bill Bellamy & Shamer Moore
Source:StarterCAM
39 of 66
40. Headkrack & ODB's Son
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
40 of 66
41. 14793279253254
Source:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com
41 of 66
42. Gears Of War 4 Release
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
42 of 66
43. Gears Of War 4 Release
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
43 of 66
44. Gears Of War 4 Release
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
44 of 66
45. Gears Of War 4 Release
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
45 of 66
46. Headkrack & Chance The Rapper After A Great Interview
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
46 of 66
47. Testing Out The New Gears Of War 4
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
47 of 66
48. Headkrack & Chance The Rapper
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
48 of 66
49. Thanks For The New Console Prince Arrington
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
49 of 66
50. Here's a oldie but goodie...... hit it! Peace to @therulernyc for being one of the best to ever do it.
Source:Instagram
50 of 66
51. Such a dope day yesterday hanging in Naptown with my @hot963 crew! Also got to check out @princeofzamunda01 on the 1's & 2's as he rocked Big Daddy Kanes set. And to top it all off.... I got to see @chubblive rock a football stadium! I'm a student of this game just as much as I'm a participant. 🤓
Source:Instagram
51 of 66
52. Headkrack & Tory Lanez
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
52 of 66
53. Headkrack & Big Baby DRAM
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
53 of 66
54. Headkrack & Big Baby DRAM
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
54 of 66
55. #CrewGoals. Shout out to @officialbellbivdevoe (@mrrickybell , @617mikebiv , @rondevoe) . Anyone who knows me knows I can sing (badly) any New Edition song like I wrote it. I'm so happy for these guys for them to still be in the game kicking ass. #NowYouKnow
Source:Instagram
55 of 66
56. Headkrack
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
56 of 66
57. Headkrack
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
57 of 66
58. Shout out to @isaachayes3 and the fresh new #IssacHayes clothing line. Get you some #HotButteredSoul at https://isaachayes.com
Source:Instagram
58 of 66
59. Heaadkrack & DC Young Fly
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
59 of 66
60. Headkrack & DJ Montay
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
60 of 66
61. Headkrack & Big Boi of Outkast
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
61 of 66
62. Headkrack Gary & Tika Sumpter
Source:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com
62 of 66
63. Headkrack Rocks The Purp
63 of 66
64. Headkrack Freestyling In Cali
64 of 66
65. Headkrack Interviews Nelly On The Red Carpet At The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards
Source:Tami August
65 of 66
66. Headkrack Talks To French Montana On The Red Carpet At The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards
Source:Tami August
66 of 66