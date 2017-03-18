The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Tries To Make The Case For Showering Without Soap [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Gary With Da Tea is one of those people who doesn’t believe in the necessity of showering every day. And according to a Toronto dermatologist, showering with soap is really not that necessity either. But the morning show cast doesn’t really agree. Gary tries to explain why he’s all for the non-soapy shower, while everyone else cringes at the thought!

Click on the audio player to hear this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

