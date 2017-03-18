Gary With Da Tea Tries To Make The Case For Showering Without Soap [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Gary With Da Tea is one of those people who doesn’t believe in the necessity of showering every day. And according to a Toronto dermatologist, showering with soap is really not that necessity either. But the morning show cast doesn’t really agree. Gary tries to explain why he’s all for the non-soapy shower, while everyone else cringes at the thought!

