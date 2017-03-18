The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ceaser On Having To Answer To His Aunt & Her Pitbull After Firing His Cousin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ceaser talks about what happened when he hired his cousin, Ted, to run one of his tattoo shops, and his misuse of power caused Ceaser to have to fire him. After giving him a lot of leeway, Ceaser explains, he eventually had to make the decision to let him go, but Ted’s mother (Ceaser’s aunt) did not take that news lightly. Ceaser describes what happened when he had to explain himself to her afterwards.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he squashes rumors of a outside baby, and explains why he has no shame in owning up to his mistakes publicly when he makes them. Plus, he talks about the upcoming season Black Ink Crew, and who is responsibility for most of the messiness that has occurred. Check out this exclusive video for more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Ceaser: “Street Smart Guys, They Win At The End Of The Day” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser On What Happened When His Mom Surprised Him At The Strip Club [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Painful Experience Of Getting Her 8th Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Family Doesn’t Matter: Stars Who Have Fired Their Parents

11 photos Launch gallery

Family Doesn’t Matter: Stars Who Have Fired Their Parents

Continue reading Ceaser On Having To Answer To His Aunt & Her Pitbull After Firing His Cousin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Family Doesn’t Matter: Stars Who Have Fired Their Parents

auntie , Black Ink Crew , Ceasar , Ceaser , cousin , fired , pit bull

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Police Believe Kendall Jenner’s Home Burglary Was An…
 9 hours ago
Meek Mill Is Making Another Wild Accusation About…
 9 hours ago
Oh No: Is Dennis Rodman Trying To Get…
 13 hours ago
Blac Chyna’s Latest Comments About Rob Kardashian Have…
 13 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick Is Out There Saving The World Again
 14 hours ago
Internet Superstar Auntie Fee Has Died At 59
 14 hours ago
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And…
 1 day ago
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 1 day ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 2 days ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 2 days ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 2 days ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 2 days ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 2 days ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 2 days ago
Photos