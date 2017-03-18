Ceaser On Having To Answer To His Aunt & Her Pitbull After Firing His Cousin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ceaser talks about what happened when he hired his cousin, Ted, to run one of his tattoo shops, and his misuse of power caused Ceaser to have to fire him. After giving him a lot of leeway, Ceaser explains, he eventually had to make the decision to let him go, but Ted’s mother (Ceaser’s aunt) did not take that news lightly. Ceaser describes what happened when he had to explain himself to her afterwards.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, he squashes rumors of a outside baby, and explains why he has no shame in owning up to his mistakes publicly when he makes them. Plus, he talks about the upcoming season Black Ink Crew, and who is responsibility for most of the messiness that has occurred. Check out this exclusive video for more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Ceaser: “Street Smart Guys, They Win At The End Of The Day” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser On What Happened When His Mom Surprised Him At The Strip Club [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Painful Experience Of Getting Her 8th Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]