WTFasho Coachella Sues Urban Outfitters!!!

Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella, have filed suit against Urban Outfitters for copyright and trademark infringement.

Goldevoice claims that Urban Outfitters and its subsidiary Free People have been selling several items that use Coachella, including a “Coachella Valley Tunic” and a “Bella Coachella” line of bras, crop tops, and dresses.

L.A. Weekly reports that Goldenvoice sent a cease and desist to Urban Outfitters last year, but the chain continued to sell the Coachella-themed merch. The lawsuit wants Urban Outfitters to stop using the fest’s name and asks for damages, including all the profits made from clothing with the Coachella name.

