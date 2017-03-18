WTFasho Coachella Sues Urban Outfitters!!!

Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella, have filed suit against Urban Outfitters for copyright and trademark infringement.
Goldevoice claims that Urban Outfitters and its subsidiary Free People have been selling several items that use Coachella, including a “Coachella Valley Tunic” and a “Bella Coachella” line of bras, crop tops, and dresses.
L.A. Weekly reports that Goldenvoice sent a cease and desist to Urban Outfitters last year, but the chain continued to sell the Coachella-themed merch. The lawsuit wants Urban Outfitters to stop using the fest’s name and asks for damages, including all the profits made from clothing with the Coachella name.
Fasho Thoughts:
- That’s pretty gutsy of a chain to use a trademarked name like that.
- Would someone going to Coachella buy something at Urban Outfitters?
- Bella Coachella is a really dumb name.
15 Things Girls Do Before Getting Dressed For Coachella [GIFs]
16 photos Launch gallery
15 Things Girls Do Before Getting Dressed For Coachella [GIFs]
1. OMG What Are You Wearing To Coachella?!1 of 16
2. Knit Their Crochet Tops2 of 16
3. Listen To The Artists They’ve Never Heard Of3 of 16
4. Dance In Their Bikinis To Make Sure Your Boobs Don’t Fall Out4 of 16
5. Find Their New Favorite Tupac T-Shirt5 of 16
6. Put On Their Body Chains6 of 16
7. Model Their Flower Crown7 of 16
8. Practice Their Poses In The Mirror For Instagram8 of 16
9. Shop For Flowy Skirts9 of 16
10. Figure Out The Boots They’re Wearing With Their Skater Dresses10 of 16
11. Get Their Skinny On11 of 16
12. Look For Outfit Inspiration12 of 16
13. Get Their Drugs Set Up13 of 16
14. Dye Their Hair The Perfect Crayola Box Color14 of 16
15. Convince Themselves They’re Killing Their Diet15 of 16
16. Realize Their Outfits Are Breakup Worthy (Call Bae)16 of 16
comments – Add Yours