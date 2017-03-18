Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho Coachella Sues Urban Outfitters!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Goldenvoice, the promoters behind Coachella, have filed suit against Urban Outfitters for copyright and trademark infringement.

Goldevoice claims that Urban Outfitters and its subsidiary Free People have been selling several items that use Coachella, including a “Coachella Valley Tunic” and a “Bella Coachella” line of bras, crop tops, and dresses.

L.A. Weekly reports that Goldenvoice sent a cease and desist to Urban Outfitters last year, but the chain continued to sell the Coachella-themed merch. The lawsuit wants Urban Outfitters to stop using the fest’s name and asks for damages, including all the profits made from clothing with the Coachella name.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • That’s pretty gutsy of a chain to use a trademarked name like that.
  • Would someone going to Coachella buy something at Urban Outfitters?
  • Bella Coachella is a really dumb name.
