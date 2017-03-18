Rick Ross Naming Names On New Album!!!

Rick Ross is getting a lot off his chest on his new album Rather You Than Me, taking sides and naming names.

On “Idols Become Rivals,” the Bawse weighs in on the lawsuit between Lil Wayne and Birdman. He raps, “You would give us self esteem and motivate our drive/ But was in our pockets by the time we count to five.” A few bars later, he rhymes, “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne/ His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain/ I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame/ Last request, can all producers please get paid?”

Wayne thanked Rozay for the support, tweeting, “Damn big bro that message hit me in the heart and put motivation on automatic start.”

He also addressed labelmate Meek Mill’s relationship with Nicki Minaj on “Apple of My Eye.” Ross raps, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/ Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance.”

