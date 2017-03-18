Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Rick Ross Naming Names On New Album!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rick Ross is getting a lot off his chest on his new album Rather You Than Me, taking sides and naming names.

On “Idols Become Rivals,” the Bawse weighs in on the lawsuit between Lil Wayne and Birdman. He raps, “You would give us self esteem and motivate our drive/ But was in our pockets by the time we count to five.” A few bars later, he rhymes, “I pray you find the kindness in your heart for Wayne/ His entire life, he gave you what there was to gain/ I watched this whole debacle so I’m part to blame/ Last request, can all producers please get paid?”

Wayne thanked Rozay for the support, tweeting, “Damn big bro that message hit me in the heart and put motivation on automatic start.”

He also addressed labelmate Meek Mill’s relationship with Nicki Minaj on “Apple of My Eye.” Ross raps, “I told Meek I wouldn’t trust Nicki/ Instead of beefing with your dog you just give him some distance.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Meek referenced the lyric on an Instagram post a week ago promoting the album.
  • Hindsight is 20/20.
  • Ross is standing up for Wayne and the Cash Money producers — but is it too late?
  • Rozay needs to be careful or Birdman might be coming for him next.
  • Guess Rozay isn’t looking to collaborate with Nicki anytime soon.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

“We Dont Believe You…You Need More People” | Rick Ross’ Top 10 Biggest Lies

10 photos Launch gallery

“We Dont Believe You…You Need More People” | Rick Ross’ Top 10 Biggest Lies

Continue reading Rick Ross Naming Names On New Album!!!

“We Dont Believe You…You Need More People” | Rick Ross’ Top 10 Biggest Lies

album , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Names , Naming , New , on , Rick Ross

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 22 hours ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 1 day ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 1 day ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 2 days ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 2 days ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 2 days ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 2 days ago
Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton
 2 days ago
Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A…
 2 days ago
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 2 days ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 3 days ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 3 days ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 3 days ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 4 days ago
Photos