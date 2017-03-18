Uncategorized
[NSFW] What Was She Thinking? 45-Year-Old Reality Star’s Shocking Red Carpet Look

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 15 hours ago
Angel Brinks Fashion 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


In a world of mesh and see-through everything, we’re not too surprised when celebrities step outside wearing next to nothing. But here’s an instance when trying to be sexy (although we’re not even sure you can call this sexy) goes entirely wrong.

 

Reality TV star Sundy Carter hit the red carpet premiere of season six of Basketball Wives LA and… well, we’ll just let you see what the 45-year-old opted to wear.

Cast members Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman decided to actually wear clothes to the event thankfully.

But Sundy? Well, here’s another look.

Most known for her role on season three of Basketball Wives LA, the mother of four is the ex-mistress of former NBA player Larry Hughes whom she had a daughter by. She and ex-husband Cedric Carter appeared on Marriage Bootcamp Reality Stars in 2015 with the hopes of repairing their broken relationship.


But back to this barely there ensemble. Sundy has to take the crown for the most outrageous red carpet look ever. What do you think? Weigh in below.

 

SOURCE: BlackAmericaWeb.com

Article Courtesy of Black America Web

First Picture Courtesy of Earl Gibson III and Getty Images

Tweets and Second Through Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter

Video Courtesy of YouTube, WEtv, and Black America Web

#Entertainment , Basketball Wives LA , Reality TV Stars , Style & Beauty , Sundy Carter

Photos