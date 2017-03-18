[NSFW] What Was She Thinking? 45-Year-Old Reality Star’s Shocking Red Carpet Look

In a world of mesh and see-through everything, we’re not too surprised when celebrities step outside wearing next to nothing. But here’s an instance when trying to be sexy (although we’re not even sure you can call this sexy) goes entirely wrong.

Reality TV star Sundy Carter hit the red carpet premiere of season six of Basketball Wives LA and… well, we’ll just let you see what the 45-year-old opted to wear.

#BBWLA THOTTY SUNDY CARTER COMES TO A LIVE TAPING OF AN EVENT LIKE THIS WTFFFFF BISHHHH OOOK WASHED pic.twitter.com/Rf0M82jjxc — Brian (@VH1iNFO) March 16, 2017

Sundy Carter Goes Almost Nude On Red Carpethttps://t.co/3gQGUOxJ8I @SUNDYCARTER pic.twitter.com/NoALr8BlbU — Czar Oriyomi Marcus (@mycelebrityandi) March 16, 2017

Cast members Evelyn Lozada and Tami Roman decided to actually wear clothes to the event thankfully.

But Sundy? Well, here’s another look.

Most known for her role on season three of Basketball Wives LA, the mother of four is the ex-mistress of former NBA player Larry Hughes whom she had a daughter by. She and ex-husband Cedric Carter appeared on Marriage Bootcamp Reality Stars in 2015 with the hopes of repairing their broken relationship.



But back to this barely there ensemble. Sundy has to take the crown for the most outrageous red carpet look ever. What do you think? Weigh in below.

