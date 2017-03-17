So Beautiful
This Stylish 4th Grader Dribbles In A Princess Crown And Dress

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Meet Zaila Avant Garde, the 4th grader who has dribbling skills for days and is definitely set for the WNBA, if that’s her dream!

The New Orleans based child has crazy handling skills and her parents often show it off on the Instagram page that they created for her: @TheQueenOfBasketball. She’s been dribbling like this for a few years now.

A video surfaced of Zaila dribbling and handling three basketballs, while wearing a princess crown, white dress, and red sneakers. What a cute look!

While she’s amazing at chess, her current bio has a quote from her stating, “All I want to do, ever, is play chess.” 

We love it! A young, Black girl with multiple skills, talents, and goals.

