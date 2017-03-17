News
Three Nashville Teens Shot Up A Store Because They Were Given A Pizza With The Wrong Toppings

Find out the disturbing details.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Police have arrested 18-year-old Djuan Bowers, 17-year-old Tynerick Turner and an unnamed 16-year-old after shots were fired toward a North Nashville market.

WKRN reports that the teenagers were inside a white Honda Accord at the D.B. Todd Market in Nashville when an undercover officer witnessed the gunfire. Police say the officer was conducting surveillance in the area before he followed the car the teens were driving to a home on 32nd Avenue North and called for backup.

Sources say that the reason for the seemingly random round of shots was because the boys were given a pizza with the wrong toppings. Three handguns and one hydrocodone pill were found during the seizing of the Honda. All three teens were taken into police custody and each were charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault, unlawful handgun possession, and vehicle theft.

Bowers is being held on a $50,000 bond while Turner and the 16-year-old were charged in juvenile court.

Djuan Bowers , Nashville , pizza , shooting , TEENS

