News
Home > News

Chiropractor Sends Racist Threats To Two Staten Island Parents

Black kids are put in danger.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

School bus sign

Source: Thinkstock / Getty


Two Staten Island parents were hit with racism this past week when a chiropractor sent them racist threats.

The spine specialist was arrested after sending threatening notes to a Black NYPD officer and a White crossing guard with a Black child.

On Monday, the police officer, Ebony Glover, was sent a letter reading, “My next opportunity will be getting rid of you and that ugly ass n*gger child of the crossing guard.” The letter continues, “Keep thinking he’s safe in school, but when the opportunity hits, it will with a bang. N*ggers don’t belong in my neighborhood.” The crossing guard, Jennifer Becker, was sent a similar letter.

According to court documents, the letter was sent by Danielle Serini, who has reportedly been in an ongoing feud with Glover and Becker since April. Serini accused her two victims of ticketing her clients.

Court records also reveal that Serini sent a bag of Dum-Dum lollipops to both Glover and Becker’s homes. They came with a note that read, “Enjoy the pops dum dum. Don’t think for a moment I forgot about the so-called crossing guard that is never doing her job. In due time!”

Serini already had a protective order against her when Becker filed one back in June 2016. Now Serini has been charged with aggravated harassment, stalking, and for violating the protective order.

racism , School , Staten Island

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Chiropractor Sends Racist Threats To Two Staten Island Parents

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Week In Urban Pop Culture
 6 hours ago
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 8 hours ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 10 hours ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 1 day ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 1 day ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 1 day ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 1 day ago
Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A…
 1 day ago
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 1 day ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 2 days ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 2 days ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 2 days ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 3 days ago
Photos