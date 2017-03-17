JustAsh
I Told You So! There Will Be A Sequel

Written By: justash

Posted 4 hours ago
Still From 'Coming To America'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Welp! Looks like this classic movie may have a follow up! Would you like to see a “Coming To America” Sequel?

“Sources close to Eddie tell us he’s in the early writing stages of the project. No word yet on which original cast members would return because he’s still tinkering with the plot. So, it really could happen, but the mystery is how it ended up on Twitter.

The Wednesday night post simply said, “Coming to America sequel?” with a pic of Vanessa Bell Calloway in character. Eddie’s camp tells us he doesn’t tweet. Our sources say he has a social media team to do that stuff. 

The tweet and Eddie’s whole account have since been deleted. That’s most likely because we’re told there was a plan to post something like this, but it wasn’t supposed to happen yet. As we said, Eddie’s still writing.

The premature release caught fans and Princess Imani by surprise. Vanessa, who’s barely aged in the nearly 30 years since the original film, told us she’s ready to go.” – TMZ

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

