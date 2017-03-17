QTNA: Tyrese, What Are You Doing?

*Sigh* Where to begin.
Tyrese goes on an IG rant about “fake beauty,” women and their “enhancements”. He makes it very clear, he’s ONLY about #TeamNatural.
I’m not mad at Tyrese for simply stating his opinion BUT, c’mon Tyrese. Lets not act like there isn’t a female you didn’t lust over before or deal with that had some type of enhancement. Which leads me to this, what is beauty? Isn’t beauty in the eye of the beholder?
Male or female, if you want to add something to the person you are or change it, to help better your self-esteem, whats the issue?
Do you agree with Tyrese?
