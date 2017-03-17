JustAsh
QTNA: Tyrese, What Are You Doing?

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service

*Sigh* Where to begin.

Tyrese goes on an IG rant about “fake beauty,” women and their “enhancements”. He makes it very clear, he’s ONLY about #TeamNatural.

#Tyrese has a message for the women with "manufactured beauty" … thoughts?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

I’m not mad at Tyrese for simply stating his opinion BUT, c’mon Tyrese. Lets not act like there isn’t a female you didn’t lust over before or deal with that had some type of enhancement. Which leads me to this, what is beauty? Isn’t beauty in the eye of the beholder?

Male or female, if you want to add something to the person you are or change it, to help better your self-esteem, whats the issue?

Do you agree with Tyrese?

