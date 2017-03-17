Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross “Rather You Than Me” Album

The tweets are talking and we’re listening. This week we’re hearing about new music from Rick Ross and Casanova.
Rather You Than Me by Rick Ross
The MMG Bawse comes through with his ninth studio LP. The follow-up to Black Market contains 14 tracks and has features from Nas, Chris Rock, Future, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Young Thug, Wale, Meek Mill and more.
Here’s what people are saying:
- Halfway through this Rick Ross album and this thing knocks harder than a Jehovah’s witness.
- No one does luxury rap like the Bawse
- Aye @RickyRozay when “apple of my eye” came on I cried bro, this just put you as the greatest ever to do it.
- This Ross album is really fire.
- I promise those Chris Rock interludes had me crying
- It’s not a hip-hop album without Chris Rock skits.
- The Bawse never disappoints. Might have to cop some Wing Stop this weekend just to say thanks.
