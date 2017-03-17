Drake “More Life” Dropping This Weekend!!!

Drake’s getting ready to give the world More Life this weekend — and we really do mean the world.
Drizzy’s upcoming playlist project has been highly anticipated since it was first announced back in October. And unlike many of the 6 God’s recent releases, More Life won’t be an Apple Music exclusive. That means sometime tomorrow (Saturday), Amazon, Spotify and Apple Music subscribers will all be able to stream the new project. (Pitchfork)
Fasho Thoughts:
- We don’t know much about the More Life features or tracklisting besides the three records Drake dropped — including “Sneakin’” featuring 21 Savage.
- A while back, 2 Chainz said he was working with Drake on something for this project.
- What’s the difference between a playlist and a compilation? Seems like the same thing.
- If More Life is a hit (and let’s face it, it probably will be), expect other artists to follow suit and release playlists of their own.
- Will it be on Tidal though? That’s the real question.
- He’ll be competing with Rick Ross, who dropped Rather You Than Me today (Friday). But it’ll really get interesting if the Kanye secret project rumors are true.
