Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Drake “More Life” Dropping This Weekend!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Drake’s getting ready to give the world More Life this weekend — and we really do mean the world.

Drizzy’s upcoming playlist project has been highly anticipated since it was first announced back in October. And unlike many of the 6 God’s recent releases, More Life won’t be an Apple Music exclusive. That means sometime tomorrow (Saturday), Amazon, Spotify and Apple Music subscribers will all be able to stream the new project. (Pitchfork)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • We don’t know much about the More Life features or tracklisting besides the three records Drake dropped — including “Sneakin’” featuring 21 Savage.
  • A while back, 2 Chainz said he was working with Drake on something for this project.
  • What’s the difference between a playlist and a compilation? Seems like the same thing.
  • If More Life is a hit (and let’s face it, it probably will be), expect other artists to follow suit and release playlists of their own.
  • Will it be on Tidal though? That’s the real question.
  • He’ll be competing with Rick Ross, who dropped Rather You Than Me today (Friday). But it’ll really get interesting if the Kanye secret project rumors are true.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

5 photos Launch gallery

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

Continue reading Drake “More Life” Dropping This Weekend!!!

These Pictures Will Make You Want To Pack Up Your Sh*t And Vacation With Drake

donjuanfasho , Drake , Dropping , Fasho Celebrity News , more life , This , Weekend

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 3 hours ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 5 hours ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 24 hours ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 24 hours ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 1 day ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 1 day ago
Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A…
 1 day ago
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 1 day ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 2 days ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 2 days ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 2 days ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 3 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 3 days ago
Photos