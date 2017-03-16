The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Mayor Of Miami Gardens Reveals To Rickey Smiley That He Is A Que! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley was hype when Headkrack played “Atomic Dog.” He talked about the common problem of the song coming on and having to hold back from doing a full on Que Hop in certain situations.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But nothing matches the hype he feels when the mayor of Miami Gardens calls up and reveals that he is a fellow Que going through that very struggle in that moment! He also talks about the amazing experience that is Jazz In The Gardens. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Is Unamused By Rickey Smiley’s “Bad & Boujee” Enthusiasm [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Que Hops To Big Sean’s “I Don’t F–k With You” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Omega Psi Phi Members Rickey Smiley & Terrence J Que Hop To “Atomic Dog”! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

38 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”: 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show": 2017 Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

gardens , Jazz In The Gardens , mayor of miami , Rickey Smiley

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SWAC Tournament After Concert Featuring Rick Ross, Kid Ink And Zero
Here’s What People Are Saying About Rick Ross…
 3 hours ago
Gary’s Tea: How Iyanla Vanzant Went Too Far…
 5 hours ago
Rick Ross Drags Birdman In Epic New Song
 24 hours ago
Lyfe Jennings’ Secret Wife Is Officially Done With…
 24 hours ago
Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized
 1 day ago
Twitter Loses It When Eddie Murphy Hints At…
 1 day ago
Watch Wendy Williams Grill Tia Mowry-Hardrict About Tamar Braxton
 1 day ago
Watch Khia Flip Out On Fans During A…
 1 day ago
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 1 day ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 2 days ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 2 days ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 2 days ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 3 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 3 days ago
Photos