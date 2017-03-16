The Mayor Of Miami Gardens Reveals To Rickey Smiley That He Is A Que! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley was hype when Headkrack played “Atomic Dog.” He talked about the common problem of the song coming on and having to hold back from doing a full on Que Hop in certain situations.

But nothing matches the hype he feels when the mayor of Miami Gardens calls up and reveals that he is a fellow Que going through that very struggle in that moment! He also talks about the amazing experience that is Jazz In The Gardens. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

