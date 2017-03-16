Rickey Smiley: “When A Snowstorm Hit, You Hit” [EXCLUSIVE]

Brooke Thomas was filling in for Da Brat, and she brought up an interesting fact about the giant snowstorm that hit the north eastern parts of the country this week. According to scientists, every single time a snowstorm comes through major cities like that, it is the direct cause of a baby boom 9 months later.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
