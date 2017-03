WATCH XSCAPE SING TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 18 YEARS

In case you missed the announcement…Xscape is back!!! After nearly two decades apart, iconic R&B girl group Xscape is getting back together with all four original members! (more on KandiOnline)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRJlhw-BXoT/?taken-by=therealtamikascott

Check out what they sound like together after 18 years…

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRqJIhehIij/?taken-by=therealtamikascott

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: