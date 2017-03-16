News
Azealia Banks Manages To Dodge Jail Time For Assault

The rapper might actually get the help she needs.

Posted 11 hours ago
Azealia Banks is not waiting around for a rough sentencing for her boob-biting assault charges. According to Page Six, the rapper is taking a plea deal instead of facing trial for third-degree assault.

Her charges were a result of an incident back in 2015 where Banks allegedly punched and bit an Up & Down nightclub woman bouncer for denying her entry to the club and not recognizing her. Banks was scheduled to face trial on Thursday, but she decided a plea deal, where she’d have to get mental health treatment and participate in anger management, was a better option. Along with the deal, Banks must also avoid anymore trouble with the law and adhere to the victims restraining order.

If Banks successfully completes these terms she can have her charges reduced to disorderly conduct. If she fails, she can face up to a year in jail.

This can be a much needed step for the 25-year-old considering her chaotic history. Hopefully, this will be a wake up call so the young artist can avoid drama and focus on the music.

