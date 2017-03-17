Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive Future – Use Me (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 51 mins ago
Leave a comment

After dropping albums back to back, a week in between each other Future is ready to give his fans the visuals to help digest the music. Future being the artist that he is holds a bunch of memories. In Future’s “Use Me”, he highlights his issues and complications that has occured during his journey. In the video, he gives a visual of how he dealt with his issues and overcame his obstacles as a kid looking into “The Future.” Watch the “Use Me” video off the HNDRXX Album below.

 

 

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

19 photos Launch gallery

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Future – Use Me (Video)

‘Get Out’ Now Has It’s Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

 

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

#Video , 101.1 The Wiz , Future , HNDRXX , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Kingin Forever , Kings Only , My brothers , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , The Crown Life , the future , Use Me , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kickin’ It Off: The Best Sneakers At SXSW 2017
 10 hours ago
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 1 day ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 1 day ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 1 day ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 2 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 2 days ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 2 days ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 6 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 7 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 weeks ago
Photos