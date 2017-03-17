SharifDKingLive Future – Use Me (Video)

After dropping albums back to back, a week in between each other Future is ready to give his fans the visuals to help digest the music. Future being the artist that he is holds a bunch of memories. In Future’s “Use Me”, he highlights his issues and complications that has occured during his journey. In the video, he gives a visual of how he dealt with his issues and overcame his obstacles as a kid looking into “The Future.” Watch the “Use Me” video off the HNDRXX Album below.
