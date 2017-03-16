SharifDKingLive Mike WiLL Made-It Ft. 21 Savage, YG, Migos – Gucci On My (Video)

Mike Will Made It returns with his single “Gucci For My” off his new album “Ransom 2.” Mike Will Made It’s Ransom 2, is a sequel project following the success of his last album which is already coming across as a big deal. As a new age super producer Mike Will Made It is giving you his lifestyle in his new “Gucci On My” video. From the furniture to the jewelry, fancy rugs, candles, exotic models, and tons of cash you can only expect Mike Will Made It to have Gucci everywhere. Their is talks of major features from Nicki Minaj, Gucii, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and of course Rae Sremmurd on the Ransom 2 album. Watch “Gucci On My” Video below as 21 Savage, YG, and the Migos assist the Ear Drummer Mike Will Made It paint the Gucci vibe.

