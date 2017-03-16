Meek Mill Charged With Assault In Airport Incident!!!

Meek Mill was charged with assault Wednesday after an incident at the airport in St. Louis.

TMZ reports that the altercation took place after an airport employee attempted to get a picture with the Philly rapper. Meek, who apparently didn’t want to be bothered, got physical with the man and two bystanders.

Meek was given a court summons for the misdemeanor. He is currently on probation for a weapons and drug conviction.

