Meek Mill Charged With Assault In Airport Incident!!!

Posted 2 hours ago
Meek Mill was charged with assault Wednesday after an incident at the airport in St. Louis.

TMZ reports that the altercation took place after an airport employee attempted to get a picture with the Philly rapper. Meek, who apparently didn’t want to be bothered, got physical with the man and two bystanders.

Meek was given a court summons for the misdemeanor. He is currently on probation for a weapons and drug conviction.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He avoided jail time last time he violated — could he be lucky enough to do it again?
  • Wherever Meek goes, drama seems to follow.
  • We don’t know the details around this. For all we know, the guy was harassing Meek.
  • If Meek isn’t careful, he could find himself behind bars again. Especially if the court doesn’t think he’s taking his sentence seriously.
Photos