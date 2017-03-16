Nick Cannon & Birdman Hollywood Bigshots!!!

Nick Cannon and Birdman are already moguls and soon they might be Hollywood big shots.

Sources close to the Young Money head honcho and Mr. NCredible say they’re looking to team up to produce a basketball movie. The two took a meeting this week with Wack 100 and Frisco Chuck, who are funding and starring in the movie.

TMZ reports that Nick wrote the treatment and presented the idea to Birdman. The duo will also appear on camera.

Location scouting has started in Inglewood, California with plans to begin filming in July.

