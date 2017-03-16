What Black Stylists Have To Say About Your Hollywood Faves

So Beautiful
Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 8 hours ago
What do John Legend, Mary J. Blige and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali have in common? They have awesome stylists to keep them looking their best for every red carpet event and beyond. The Hollywood Reporter recently held their annual dinner celebrating the top stylists in Tinseltown; a swanky event hosted by Jimmy Choo and The Hollywood Reporter at Los Angeles’ Italian eatery The Ponte.

The star-studded event highlighted the most powerful stylists in the game, getting the scoop on their thoughts on their famous clients. Jason Bolden, who styles for R&B Hip-Hop Queen Mary J. Blige, has been with her for years and is considered a close friend. Mary hails Jason for taking her out of her “comfort zone” to make a look for herself that he has nothing but respect for. “What’s dope about Mary is that she’s always wearing her own jewelry – how f—ing amazing is that?” he says. Jason ranked No. 18 on the coveted list of go-to stylists.

Rising stylist Ade Samuel was also present at the glitzy event with her clients Jhene Aiko and Big Sean. They praised her for being in tune with who her clients are and magnifying their vision. Ade has also styled for megastar Rihanna.

Other stylists present were Karla Welch, whose clientele include Ruth Negga and Sarah Paulson, was awarded the No. 1 spot on the list and received a round of applause during the dinner.

Hats off to the stylists who are holding it down for our faves on the red carpet!

The iHeart Radio Awards celebrates and honors the most popular artists and their music over the iHeart Radio music stations. See all the fashion and style from the red carpet!

