News
Home > News

LOL: Twitter Rips Carmelo Anthony For His Fur Outfit

The Internet never stops.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Carmelo Anthony

Source: Getty / Getty


Carmelo Anthony was giving us early 2000s Cam’ron realness this Tuesday with his winter fashion choice. After the Knicks beat the Pacers 87-81 at Madison Square Garden, Anthony geared up for the New York cold by throwing on a gigantic fur hat and coat.

Of course, Twitter couldn’t deal.

Some were ready to add Anthony as a playable character to Street Fighters.

While others referenced everyone from Migos, to Seinfeld, to Macklemore.

It seems like an abundance of fur isn’t everyone’s fashion choice. But hey, it was cold outside! Whatever gets the job done.

carmelo anthony , NBA

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 15 hours ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 16 hours ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 18 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 2 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 2 days ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 2 days ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 6 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 weeks ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 weeks ago
Photos