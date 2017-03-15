News
Home > News

Michael B. Jordan Could Be The Next Neo In A Reboot Of This Sci-Fi Classic

A franchise searches for "the one."

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty


A lot of people got excited when Mike Colter was bulletproof in Netflix’s Luke Cage. Now imagine Michael B. Jordan dodging bullets and trying to escape “agents.” Oh yes, The Matrix could be coming back.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. is working on a reboot of the mega franchise. The movie is still early in development, but executives are considering Michael B. Jordan to star. Zak Penn, who wrote The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk, is also in talks to write the script.

The original Matrix released back in 1999 starred Keanu Reeves as Neo, Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The film was a huge hit and inspired two sequels. A Black actor leading a sci-fi epic where the lead goes up against agents, police, and “virus”-like adversaries could be just the thing folks need, considering the repeated attacks on Black people. Will Smith famously turned down the role of Neo, telling Wired, “The Matrix is a difficult concept to pitch. In the pitch, I just didn’t see it. I watched Keanu’s performance — and very rarely do I say this — but I would have messed it up.”

Hopefully, Michael B. Jordan takes on the challenge and give us a much needed spin on the popular franchise.

Michael B. Jordan , the matrix

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Internet Freaks Out Over A Bungee-Jumping Will…
 15 hours ago
Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump…
 16 hours ago
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 18 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 2 days ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 2 days ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 2 days ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 6 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 weeks ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 weeks ago
Photos