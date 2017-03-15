Uncategorized
Iyanla Calls Keyshia Cole’s Sister Neffe A “Guttersnake”

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 8 hours ago
Frankie & Neffe

In the newest season of Iyanla: Fix My Life, for Neffeteria “Neffie” Pugh, it’s a “nasty, vile, guttersnake right up out the hood.”

Vanzant going toe-to-toe with Keyshia Cole’s sister, Neffe. If you’ll recall, Neffe had her own reality show on BET, Frankie and Neffe (and tried to have her very own series, Neffe’s World). Vanzant travels to Atlanta in the two-part season premiere to help Neffe and husband Shelby “Soullow” Lowery. The couple are financially struggling, living in a hotel, and quite close to divorce. Lowery is trying to recover from a heart attack and Neffe is still Neffe: combative, but sadly, also dealing with alcohol issues. While they all bump heads, Vanzant is working to help the family move forward. Will they be able to? You will have to wait and find out when the new season of Iyanla: Fix My Life debuts on April 15 at 9 p.m. ET. (click here for more on MadameNoire)

Photos